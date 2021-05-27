Galway United head to league leaders Shelbourne this weekend

print

Galway United face one of the toughest tests they will face this season when they take on Shelbourne at Tolka Park this Friday (Kick Off – 7.45pm).

United currently lie in sixth in Division One of the SSE Airtricity League but only three points off second currently held by UCD. A win over the league leaders away from home would be a massive boost to the side heading into the break.

Last weekend, Galway United drew 1-1 with Cork City in Turners Cross with the equaliser coming in injury time. John Mulligan spoke to United manager John Caulfield on Thursday afternoon and he started by looking back at that game.