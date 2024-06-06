Galway United Get Two Home Games Against Longford Town and Shelbourne in FAI Cup

Galway United’s Aodh Dervin will face his former club Longford Town when the midlanders visit Eamonn Deacy Park in the second round of the men’s FAI Cup next month.

Galway United also have a home tie in the women’s FAI Cup when they welcome Shelbourne in the first round on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Draws for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round and 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round have been confirmed at the National Sports Campus.

Winners of the Men’s edition, St. Patrick’s Athletic, will begin the defence of their trophy away to Derry City while there’s two massive Derbies in Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United v Dundalk.

In the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round, Galway United host Shelbourne in a standout tie as 2023 Winners Athlone Town receive a bye into the Quarter-Finals.

2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round Draw

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers

Drogheda United v Dundalk

Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers

Ballyfermot United v Leeds

Cork City v Finn Harps

Galway United v Longford Town

Treaty United v Killbarrack United

Waterford v Cockhill Celtic

Wayside Celtic v Wexford

Gorey Rangers v UCD

Pike Rovers v Midleton

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Wilton United v Carrigaline United

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Ties will be played week-ending July 21, 2024

2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round Draw

DLR Waves v Whitehall Rangers

Galway United v Shelbourne

Treaty United v Ferns United

Bohemians v Peamount United

Cork City v Douglas Hall

Shamrock Rovers v Wexford

Sligo Rovers v Terenure Rangers

Ties will be played week-ending August 4, 2024

The 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 15:00 with tickets on sale now, fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment after last year’s huge sell-out between winners St. Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians.

Tickets for the Men’s Final – https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/180060BFD9A4A5C5

The 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Final will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 15:00 with tickets also on sale now for the biggest day in Irish women’s domestic football.

Tickets for the Women’s Final – https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/180060BFE1D1A70D