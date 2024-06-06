6 June 2024
~2 minutes read
Galway United Get Two Home Games Against Longford Town and Shelbourne in FAI Cup
Galway United’s Aodh Dervin will face his former club Longford Town when the midlanders visit Eamonn Deacy Park in the second round of the men’s FAI Cup next month.
Galway United also have a home tie in the women’s FAI Cup when they welcome Shelbourne in the first round on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The Draws for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round and 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round have been confirmed at the National Sports Campus.
Winners of the Men’s edition, St. Patrick’s Athletic, will begin the defence of their trophy away to Derry City while there’s two massive Derbies in Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United v Dundalk.
In the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round, Galway United host Shelbourne in a standout tie as 2023 Winners Athlone Town receive a bye into the Quarter-Finals.
2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round Draw
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers
Drogheda United v Dundalk
Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers
Ballyfermot United v Leeds
Cork City v Finn Harps
Galway United v Longford Town
Treaty United v Killbarrack United
Waterford v Cockhill Celtic
Wayside Celtic v Wexford
Gorey Rangers v UCD
Pike Rovers v Midleton
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Wilton United v Carrigaline United
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry
Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic
Ties will be played week-ending July 21, 2024
2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup First Round Draw
DLR Waves v Whitehall Rangers
Galway United v Shelbourne
Treaty United v Ferns United
Bohemians v Peamount United
Cork City v Douglas Hall
Shamrock Rovers v Wexford
Sligo Rovers v Terenure Rangers
Ties will be played week-ending August 4, 2024
The 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 15:00 with tickets on sale now, fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment after last year’s huge sell-out between winners St. Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians.
Tickets for the Men’s Final – https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/180060BFD9A4A5C5
The 2024 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Final will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 15:00 with tickets also on sale now for the biggest day in Irish women’s domestic football.
Tickets for the Women’s Final – https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/180060BFE1D1A70D