9 September 2024

Galway United Draw 1-1 with Wexford – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United Women drew 1-1 with Wexford in the Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday night in FErrycarrig Park.

The result keeps United in the league hunt with some big games to come against Shelbourne and Athlone Town who occupy the top two places in the league.

Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Katelyn Hayes.

The Full Time Report from Jonathan.

Katelyn gave Jonathan her thoughts on the match after the Full Time whistle.

Jonathan spoke to United Manager Phil Trill.

