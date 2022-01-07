Galway United confirm signing of Alex Murphy

Galway United have confirmed the signing of Alex Murphy for 2022.

The under-age Ireland International, Murphy joined the club in 2019 as an U15 player, after refining his skills at local Galway side, Corrib Celtic. He quickly progressed to the U17’s and then the U19’s and broke into the first-team squad in 2021, making an assured league debut at left wing-back against Athlone Town in June of last year at the age of just sixteen, then capitalised on this with several first team appearances and tying down a professional contract at Galway United.

Alex is sponsored by Julian Canny and David Snow for the 2021 season.

