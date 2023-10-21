Galway United claim First Division Trophy

There was an incredible celebration at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night as they collected the SSE Airtricity First Division Trophy in front of over 3,000 supporters.

It was United’s First league trophy since the 1992/93 season and their first silverware since the League Cup in 1997.

John Mulligan spoke to some members of the 1993 league-winning team who were guests of honour at the game. Captain Noel Mernagh, Peter Carpenter, Derek Rogers, Terry O’Regan and Joe Keating.

Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers describe the presentation of the Cup.

Jonathan Higgins spoke to Team Captain Conor McCormack

After the presentation, John Mulligan spoke to John Caulfield, David Hurley and Brendan Clarke.

Mike Rafferty spoke to two of the squad who came through the academy at Galway United. Stephen Healy and David Tarmey.