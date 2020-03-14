Galway United Chairman Admits Postponements Will Put A Strain On Finances

Galway United’s chairman thinks their opening SSE Airtricity League First Division home game probably won’t take place until the middle of April.

Their game in February with Athlone Town didn’t take place due to the recent bad weather and the Coronavirus put an end to last night’s (Friday) game with Cabinteely.

With Longford Town’s visit to Eamonn Deacy Park also off at the end of the month, it will be April 10th against Bray Wanderers at the earliest before they host a league fixture.

Jonathan Corbett, speaking to Gerry Murphy on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’, admits it will put a strain on their finances.