Galway United book place in First Division Play Off Final

Galway United booked their place in Friday’s Play Off Final with a 3-0 win over Longford Town at Eamon Deacy Park on Sunday afternoon.

The goals coming from Dave Hurley, Rob Manning and Mikie Rowe.

United will play Waterford in the First Division Play Off Final on Friday Night at the Markets Field in Limerick.

