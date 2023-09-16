Galway United Book Place In FAI Cup Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

Friday the 15th of September 2023 will be a date that will be forever etched in the minds of Galway United supporters all over the World.

In Eamon Deacy Park, John Caulfield’s side booked their place in the FAI Cup Semi-Final for the first time in fifteen years when they destroyed Dundalk 4-0.

The last time United were at this stage of the competition was in 2008 when they lost 1-0 to Derry City.

Later that evening, it emerged that Waterford, second to United in the league, lost 2-0 to Cobh Ramblers meaning that United needs just a single point from their game with Kerry on Friday night next to clinch the First Division Title and automatic promotion to the Premier Division.

Here is the Commentary of United’s famous Cup Win with Mike Rafferty, Derek Rogers and Jonathan Higgins.

Presented by Gerry Murphy

The goals as they happened

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke

Mike Rafferty spoke to United Manager John Caulfield

The draw for the Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday next.