Galway United bidding for rare FAI Cup semi-final appearance

1991 FAI Cup winners Galway United will host 12-time winners Dundalk in a mouth-watering FAI Cup quarter-final this Friday night (7.45 pm) in Eamon Deacy Park. It is an opportunity for the runaway First Division leaders to register their first-ever Cup victory against Dundalk and qualify for the semi-finals for only the third time in the last 20 years, and the first since 2008. The last of Dundalk’s FAI Cup titles came in 2020 when they beat Shamrock Rovers in the final, and the last time the Lilywhites played Galway United in the competition was in 2015 when the Louth side won 4-1 in Terryland Park in the 3rd round. Overall, Galway United and Dundalk have played 8 times in the FAI Cup, with 2 draws and 6 wins for Dundalk. The previous Galway Utd v Dundalk FAI Cup results were:

1982 quarter-final: Dundalk 2-0 Galway Utd

1994 1st round: Galway Utd 0-0 Dundalk, Galway Utd 3-4 Dundalk (replay)

2002 1st round: Dundalk 1-1 Galway Utd, Galway Utd 0-1 Dundalk (replay)

2011 3rd round: Dundalk 4-1 Galway Utd

2014 3rd round: Dundalk 2-1 Galway Utd

2015 3rd round: Galway Utd 1-4 Dundalk

Galway United’s FAI Cup record 2003-2023

2003: 2nd round – Loughshinny Utd (Dublin) 0-2 Galway Utd; 3rd round – Galway Utd 2-1 Derry City; 1/4 final – Sligo Rovers 1-2 Galway Utd; Semi-final – Longford Town 1-0 Galway Utd

2004: 2nd round – Galway Utd 0-1 Derry City

2005: 2nd round – Galway Utd 0-0 Cork City; 2nd round replay – Cork City 1-0 Galway Utd

2006: 2nd round – Athlone Town 2-1 Galway Utd

2007: 2nd round – Galway Utd 2-2 Finn Harps; 2nd round replay – Finn Harps 0-0 Galway Utd (Finn Harps won 4-2 on pens)

2008: 3rd round – Galway Utd 1-0 Waterford Utd; 4th round – Galway Utd 4-1 Athlone Town; 1/4 final – Galway Utd 1-1 Bray Wanderers; 1/4 final replay – Bray Wanderers 0-2 Galway Utd; Semi-final – Galway Utd 0-1 Derry City

2009: 3rd round – Finn Harps 0-3 Galway Utd; 4th round – Galway Utd 0-1 Longford Town

2010: 3rd round – Galway Utd 5-0 Malahide Utd; 4th round – Galway Utd 1-1 Salthill Devon; 4th round replay – Salthill Devon 1-3 Galway Utd; 1/4 final – Shamrock Rovers 6-0 Galway Utd

2011: – 3rd round – Dundalk 4-1 Galway Utd

2012: Did not participate

2013: Did not participate

2014: 2nd round – UCD 1-3 Galway Utd; 3rd round – Dundalk 2-1 Galway Utd

2015: 2nd round – Galway Utd 2-0 North End Utd; 3rd round – Galway Utd 1-4 Dundalk

2016: 2nd round – Bohemians 2-0 Galway Utd

2017: 1st round – Killester 3-3 Galway Utd (Galway Utd won 7-6 on pens); 2nd round – St Patricks Athletic 0-2 Galway Utd; 1/4 final – Galway Utd 1-2 Limerick

2018: 1st round – North End Utd 0-4 Galway Utd; 2nd round – Galway Utd 0-2 Bohemians

2019: 1st round – Collinstown 1-2 Galway Utd; 2nd round – Galway Utd 1-0 Cork City; 1/4 final – Galway Utd 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

2020: 1st round – Galway Utd 2-5 Shelbourne

2021: 1st round – Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Galway Utd

2022: 1st round – Bluebell Utd 0-7 Galway Utd; 2nd round – Galway Utd 2-3 UCD

2023: 1st round – Galway Utd 4-1 Bangor Celtic; 2nd round – UCD 1-5 Galway Utd