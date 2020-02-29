Galway United Begin Airtricity League Campaign With A Draw In Tallaght

Galway United have secured a point in their opening game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
Alan Murphy’s charges went a goal down to Shamrock Rovers B thanks to Brandon Kavangh.
The windy conditions didn’t help Galway’s cause as they chased parity and were denied by the crossbar while Stephen Christopher also came close.
But a Conor Barry equaliser four minutes from time secured the Tribesmen a 1-1 draw in Tallaght Stadium.
Galway United’s next outing is away to Wexford next Friday (6th March) at 7.45pm.