Galway United Begin Airtricity League Campaign With A Draw In Tallaght

By
Sport GBFM
-

Galway United have secured a point in their opening game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Alan Murphy’s charges went a goal down to Shamrock Rovers B thanks to Brandon Kavangh.

The windy conditions didn’t help Galway’s cause as they chased parity and were denied by the crossbar while Stephen Christopher also came close.

But a Conor Barry equaliser four minutes from time secured the Tribesmen a 1-1 draw in Tallaght Stadium.

Galway United’s next outing is away to Wexford next Friday (6th March) at 7.45pm.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR