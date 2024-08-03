Galway Bay FM

3 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United Beaten By Shelbourne In Women’s FAI Cup – The Commentary

Galway United Women are out of the FAI Cup after being beaten 3-1 by Shelbourne in the first round played at Eamon Deacy Park.

The visitors took the lead with a goal from Alex Kavanagh in the 2nd minute but United equalised through Aislinn Meaney three minutes into the second half.

Shelbourne retook the lead with a wonder goal from Eadbha O’Mahony on seventy five minutes and made sure of the win when Hannah Healy scored their third eight minutes from time.

Here is the commentary of the game from Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

