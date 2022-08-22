Galway United beaten by Bray Wanderers in Airtricity League – Report and reaction

Galway United suffered a major blow in their ambitions to win automatic promotion to the Premier Division of the Airtricity League when they were beaten 2-1 by Bray Wanderers at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night.

With Cork City coming from behind to beat Cobh Ramblers, United are now seven points behind with six games remaining in the League.

Their next focus is now the FAI Cup and a home Second Round game against UCD with a place in the Quarter Final awaiting the winners.

Here is the report of Galway United’s defeat with Mike Rafferty

After the game, Mike spoke to a disappointed Galway United manager John Caulfield

United’s Remaining League Games

Friday 9th September – Away to Cobh Ramblers

Friday 16th September – Home to Cork City

Friday 30th September – Away to Treaty United

Friday 7th October – Home to Athlone Town

Friday 14th October – Away to Wexford

Friday 21st October – Home to Longford Town