Galway United beaten 2-1 by Bray Wanderers in the Airtricity League

print

A late goal from Gary Shaw saw visitors Bray Wanderers snatch victory at the death from Galway United at Eamon Deacy Park this evening.

Bray opened the scoring after just five minutes when Joe Doyle scored on the second attempt after Kearns saved the initial effort. Galway United equalised on 33 minutes when Carlton Ubaezuonu’s cross was touched in by Ruairi Keating.

However, with the game in injury time, a corner was missed by the United defence and Gary Shaw finished to the net to give Bray the win.

Here is the commentary of the goals from Mike Rafferty, Jonathan Higgins and Derek Rogers

Tonight’s First Division Results

Galway United 1 Bray Wanderers 2

Cork City 5 Wexford 0

UCD 3 Treaty United 2

Shelbourne 1 Athlone Town 0

Cabinteely 1 Cobh Ramblers 0