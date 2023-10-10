Galway United at home to Waterford tonight

Airtricity League First Division champions Galway United are at home to Waterford FC tonight (Tue) at 7.45pm in Eamon Deacy Park in what will be the third last game of the season for John Caulfield’s charges. After an away game in Limerick on Saturday at 3pm against Treaty, United finish off the campaign with a home fixture against Wexford on Friday week after which the First Division trophy will be presented.

After losing 3-0 to Waterford in last season’s First Division play-off final in November, Galway United knew the Deise were their biggest threat to gaining automatic promotion this season, but a 1-0 win away to Waterford in March thanks to a Vincent Borden goal gave United a lead at the top of the table they would never relinquish. The sides next met in the league in Eamon Deacy Park in May when goals by Edward McCarthy and a David Hurley penalty helped United to a 2-1 home win and their most recent meeting in August in the RSC saw Francely Lomboto equalise in injury time for Galway United to salvage a 2-2 draw and all but end the league title race as a contest.