Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway United at home to Waterford tonight

Share story:
Galway United at home to Waterford tonight

Airtricity League First Division champions Galway United are at home to Waterford FC tonight (Tue) at 7.45pm in Eamon Deacy Park in what will be the third last game of the season for John Caulfield’s charges. After an away game in Limerick on Saturday at 3pm against Treaty, United finish off the campaign with a home fixture against Wexford on Friday week after which the First Division trophy will be presented.

After losing 3-0 to Waterford in last season’s First Division play-off final in November, Galway United knew the Deise were their biggest threat to gaining automatic promotion this season, but a 1-0 win away to Waterford in March thanks to a Vincent Borden goal gave United a lead at the top of the table they would never relinquish. The sides next met in the league in Eamon Deacy Park in May when goals by Edward McCarthy and a David Hurley penalty helped United to a 2-1 home win and their most recent meeting in August in the RSC saw Francely Lomboto equalise in injury time for Galway United to salvage a 2-2 draw and all but end the league title race as a contest.

 

 

Share story:

Galway GAA Fixtures

Senior Hurling Championship KnockoutSat, 14 Oct, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Relegation), Portumna V Kilconieron 15:30 Sun, 15 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-...

County Minor A and B Football Finals to take place this weekend.

Galway GAA has confirmed that the Sweeney Oil County Minor A and B Finals will take place this weekend. The A Football Final between Tuam Stars and Clareg...

St Thomas's Kenneth Burke recommended for position of Galway Minor Hurling manager

Galway GAA have announced that Kenneth Burke is to be recommended for the position of Galway u17 Hurling Manager on a 2-year term. Kenneth, a member of th...

Galway celebrates Women's WDF Darts World Cup Win

History was made in Denmark recently when the Irish Women’s team won the WDF World Cup overcoming Wales in the final. The team featured Galway Count...