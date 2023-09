Galway United Women will be in front of the TG4 Cameras on Saturday next when they face DLR Waves in the Women’s National League at Eamon Deacy Park.

United lie fifth in the table and are determined to finish the season on a high to go with their success in the All-Island Cup and are appealing for a big crowd to be in Terryland for what is an important game as they look to overtake Bohemians in the table.

Manager Phil Trill spoke to John Mulligan