Galway United announce 3 more signings

Written by on 2 February 2019

Galway United have completed the signings of Shane Doherty, Matthew Barrett and James Tierney for the coming season.

22-year-old attacker Shane Doherty (above), who holds both American and Irish citizenship, moves to Eamonn Deacy Park from Rowan University, where he captained the side. While at Rowan, Doherty’s form earned him various accolades in college football, including being selected on the All South Atlantic Region First Team, the NJAC First Team All Conference and the NSCAA All America Second Team. Doherty is comfortable playing anywhere in the final third of the pitch and Galway United manager Alan Murphy was pleased to add a winger with an eye for goal to his squad for the coming season.

Both Matthew Barrett and James Tierney have previously spent time in United’s underage system, at under-19 level. 19-year-old winger Barrett joined the Tribesmen a season and a half ago from local side Maree Oranmore. The attacker’s blistering pace and directness has drawn the attention of Galway United manager Alan Murphy, with the midfielder continuing to impress among United’s first team in pre-season, having caught the eye towards the end of 2018. James Tierney returns to Galway United from Lifford FC in his native Clare. The 20-year-old goalkeeper spent a season with the club’s under-19 team and was also a part of the first team squad at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2017.

