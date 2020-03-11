Galway United advance to second round of EA Sports Cup

Galway United progressed to the second round of the EA Sports Cup with a two goal victory over Athlone Town in Eamon Deacy Park last night. Second half goals from Alberto Cabanyes and Wilson Waweru led Alan Murphy’s side to victory after a much improved effort after half time. A hard fought encounter remained scoreless at the break with Dylan Sacramento coming the closest to breaking the deadlock for United when his shot from outside the box just flew over the crossbar. Goalkeeper Micheal Schlingermann and captain Shane Duggan were the only players retained from last weekend’s league draw in Wexford, while next up for United is a home game against Cabinteely in the Airtricity League First Division on Friday night.

