Galway United Academy – On The Ball From This Saturday.

Galway United F.C Academy starts their 2020 Season this Saturday as the U17s take on Shamrock Rovers at 2 pm in East Utd with U15s Team taking on Longford Town at 4 pm in Drom Soccer Park.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Johnny Glynn, Head of High Performance said:

“As head of High Performance at the Academy I am committed to growing the club internally, by improving player performance, but also externally, through deeper community involvement and engagement. The academy’s main goal is to ensure we have a clear pathway of development for young players and an environment that challenges and develops players’ capacity at the club. I believe the Galway United Academy Program can become the leading academy in Irish football and grow to compete against the best in European football. We are excited about the season ahead and know the academy’s coaching staff, management, and players are passionate about moving the club forward and bringing success in the future”

Academy Director Johnny Glynn. Photographs by Emma Galvin

About the Academy:

Galway United F.C Academy is part of the FAI Underage structure. The Academy’s objective is to create a robust, resilient eco-system made up of coaches, mentors, and ambassadors to allow our academy players to thrive and develop to senior, national league, and international level. Off the pitch, we want to create a community around Galway United, to improve the clubs standing in Galway and to increase engagement with organisations and causes important to the club.