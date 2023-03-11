Galway United 9 Kerry FC 1 – The Commentary

Galway United scored an incredible NINE as they hammered League of Ireland new club Kerry FC in front of a decent crowd of 1870 at Eamon Deacy Park.

Ed McCarthy scored a hat-trick, Ibrahim Keita and Stephen Walsh scored a brace each with Robert Slevin and Francely Lomboto also finding the net.

It was the first time that United had ever scored nine goals in a competitive fixture.

Here is the commentary of the game with Mike Rafferty, Derek Rogers and Jonathan Higgins.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (Nugent 68); McCarthy (Rowe 68), McCormack (Hurley 45), Borden, Manning (Clarke 59); Lomboto (Keita 59), Walsh.

Kerry FC: W Guthrie; Aledasanausi, Williams, Spillane, O’ Connell (Hannafin 45); Teahan (Ainscough 80), Keane (Barrett 45), McGrath (Kelliher 45), Ghaxa; Gleeson (Brosnan 80).