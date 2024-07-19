Galway United 6-0 Longford Town (FAI Cup Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United strolled into the last-16 of the FAI Cup on Friday after a comfortable 6-0 victory over Longford Town in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (19th July 2024).

Francely Lomboto opened the scoring on nine minutes before Maurice Nugent added the second three minutes later. Patrick Hickey’s strike on 24 minutes made it 3-0 at half-time.

David Hurley slotted home a penalty on 59 minutes, Jimmy Keohane got his first for the club on 66 minutes, and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe did likewise with the sixth goal four minutes from time.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty got the thoughts of Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Divsiion on Saturday, 27th July. Kick-off at the Showgrounds is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

