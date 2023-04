Galway United went nine points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday Night with an impressive 4-0 win away to Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

The United goals came from David Hurley, Francely Lombado, Darren Clarke and Vince Borden.

Here is the commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.

Jonathan Higgins has the Full Time Report:

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway United Manager John Caulfield: