Galway United 4 Bray Wanderers 1 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United continued their dominance at the top of the Airtricity League First Division with a 4-1 win over Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday Night.

Stephen Walsh scored a Hat Trick and David Hurley scored a Penalty to keep United fifteen points clear of Waterford in Second Place.

Here is the commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins.

The Full Time Match Report from Jonathan Higgins

Aftermatch reaction from Galway United Manager John Caulfield speaking to Jonathan.

Jonathan also spoke to United Captain Conor McCormack.

