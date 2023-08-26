Galway United 4-1 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United are within four wins over sealing the Airtricity League First Division title following a comfortable 4-1 home win over Cobh Ramblers on Friday night.

Wassim Auoachria gave Galway the lead in the 34th minute when he lashed home a half-volley, but Cobh levelled against the run of play four minutes later when striker Jack Doherty headed home.

Three superb second-half strikes proved the difference for Galway United as they continue their march towards the First Division title. Vincent Borden and David Hurley both rattled the net from outside the box to see off a spirited Cobh effort. Reporting from Eamon Deacy Park is Mike Rafferty: