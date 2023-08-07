Galway United 3 Treaty United 0 – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United’s advantage at the top of the Airtricity League First Division continued on Bank Holiday Monday evening when they beat Treaty United 3-0 at Eamon Deacy Park.

United’s goals came from David Hurley and Wassim Aouachria in the First Half with Rob Manley scoring the third seven minutes from time.

Here is the commentary of the game from Mike Rafferty, Derek Rogers and Jonathan Higgins.

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan

United’s next game is a crucial one regarding the league as they travel to the RSC to take on Waterford at 7.45pm