Galway United 3-0 Drogheda – Reaction

Galway United put their recent league defeats to Derry and St Pats behind them as they comfortably saw off Drogheda 3-0 at Eamon Deacy Park, to sit in fifth position at the mid-season break. Goals in either half from Stephen Walsh and an injury-time third from Conor O’Keeffe secured all three points for John Caulfield’s side whose next game is away to leaders Shelbourne in two weeks. Just six minutes had elapsed when the home side hit the front, as Karl O’Sullivan crossed for Stephen Walsh to nod home his fourth league goal of the season. 1-0 ahead at the break, the home side doubled their advantage just after the hour mark. Garry Buckley had a header well saved by Andrew Wogan from a lovely cross by Ed McCarthy, but the ball rebounded to Walsh who tapped home his second of the night. The icing on the cake arrived in injury time when Conor O’Keeffe intercepted a wayward ball in the final minute and finished into the corner to seal a thoroughly deserved 3-0 win. United are one point behind 4th placed Waterford and 3rd placed Shamrock Rovers, with a game in hand on both and have conceded just 14 goals in their opening 20 games, the lowest of any team in the league.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Killian Brouder, Jeannot Esua, Al Amin Kazeem, Maurice Nugent; Garry Buckley (Patrick Hickey 66), David Hurley (Kyle Fitzgerald 90), Edward McCarthy (Conor O’Keeffe 84), Conor McCormack, Karl O’Sullivan (Francely Lomboto 84); Stephen Walsh (Leo Gaxha 90).

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Conor Kane, Jack Keaney, Andrew Quinn (Warren Davis 46), Evan Weir; Zishim Bawa (Frantz Pierrot 23), Ryan Brennan, Adam Foley (Killian Cailloce 59), Matthew O’Brien (David Webster 74); Darragh Markey.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

After the game, United manager John Caulfield spoke to Jonathan Higgins…