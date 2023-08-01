Galway United 3-0 Bray Wanderers (SSE Airtricity League Report & Reaction with Colm Horgan and Ollie Horgan)

Galway United stretched their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday (28th July) to 18 points following this result against Bray Wanderers.

Stephen Walsh struck twice, with David Hurley getting the other.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike caught up with Galway United defender Colm Horgan

Mike also had a word with Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan

To hear the full commentary from Friday’s game click HERE.

Galway United travel to Finn Harps next Friday (4th August). Kick-off at Finn Park, Ballybofey is 8pm.