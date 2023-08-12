Galway United 2 Waterford FC 2 – The Commentary

A goal in the 93rd minute from Francely Lomboto gave Galway United a crucial draw at the RSC in the battle of first and second in the Airtricity League First Division.

Galway United remain 16 points clear at the top of the table with just nine games remaining.

United came from behind twice in this game, the first coming after just 22 seconds before Killian Brouder’s equaliser only for the visitors to go behind again before Lomboto’s goal sent the large travelling support into a frenzy.

Here is the commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins and Conor O’Keeffe.

Presented by Gerry Murphy