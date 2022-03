Galway United produced a stunning comeback on Friday night coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with league leaders Waterford at Eamon Deacy Park.

Waterford’s two goals came from Junior Quitirna and Eddie Nolan and were leading 2-0 at Half Time before United came back into the game through Jordan Adeyemo in the 48th minute before Stephen Walsh scored the equaliser in the 75th minute.

After the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to Mike Rafferty: