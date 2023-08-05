Galway United 2 Finn Harps 2 – The Commentary

A late goal denied Galway United the win on Friday Night away to Finn Harps in Ballybofey in the Airtricity League First Division.

United had opened the scoring through Ronan Manning but Harps equalised just a minute into the second half before Rob Slevin looked as if he had won the game for United with a goal midway through the second half.

However, Harps equalised at the death to deny United the win and their lead at the top is down to sixteen points following Waterford’s 3-0 win over Kerry.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Declan Boyle.