Galway United 2-1 Waterford FC (Premier Division ‘Over The Line’ Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan & Regan Donelon)

Galway United have come from behind to beat Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park (Friday, 1st March 2024).

After falling behind to a 19th minute Padraig Amond goal, strikes from Vincent Borden (48 mins) and David Hurley (79 mins) gave John Caulfield’s team their second victory from three games.

The result moves them up to third place, just one point behind leaders Derry City and Shelbourne.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Afterwards, Mike caught up with Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Mike also got the thoughts of Galway United full back Regan Donelon.

Galway United’s next outing is away to Shelbourne on Monday (4th March). Kick-off at Tolka Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

