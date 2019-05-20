Galway United 2-1 Longford Town – Report

Galway United produced a superb comeback at Eamonn Deacy Park to claim the three points against Longford Town.

The away side took the lead after a mix-up between Maurice Nugent and Kevin Horgan at the back.

Dean Byrne’s goal dented United’s momentum somewhat, but their second half display was full of intensity and character.

Alan Murphy’s side came from behind to win thanks to two well-taken headers from Vinny Faherty in the second half and it could’ve been a lot more if it wasn’t for some excellent goalkeeping from Lee Steacy.

Despite early pressure from United, Longford well-taken headers the team that broke the deadlock first at Eamonn Deacy Park. Maurice Nugent and Kevin Horgan got their wires crossed when the defender attempted to direct a cushioned header back to his goalkeeper lost more and Longford striker Dean Byrne pounced to finish.

Longford goalkeeper Lee Steacy produced a save from the top drawer to deny Cian Murphy. The defender’s header looked destined for the top corner, but somehow Steacy got an outstretched hand to the ball.

United began the second half with a great level of intensity and an equaliser arrived after just five minutes. Tenacious play from Stephen Walsh saw him win possession off Aodh Dervin, he then played the ball to Marc Ludden and he hung up a perfect cross for Vinny Faherty to send back across goal, leaving Steacy with no chance.

The game was decided with five minutes remaining. Conor Melody tore down the right wing before lifting his head and spotting Vinny Faherty peeling away at the back-post , the winger delivered an inch-perfect cross for the waiting Faherty to angle a header past Steacy with precision.

GUFC manager Alan Murphy spoke after the game.

Galway United: K. Horgan; C. Horgan, Nugent, Murphy, Walsh; Melody, Higgins (Davoren 81), Gamarra, Ludden; Waweru (Doherty 71), Faherty (Hannon 89).

Longford Town: Steacy; Elworthy, McDonnell, Kenna, Breslin; Hopkins (Doyle 80), Dervin (Verdon 61), Zambra, Evans (Ubaezuonu 67); Byrne, Dobbs.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Attendance: 717

Report courtesy of galwayunitedfc.ie