Galway United 2-0 Dundalk (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Rob Slevin and Ollie Horgan)

Galway United have gone nine games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following this 2-0 victory over Dundalk in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (24th May 2024).

It was the Tribesmen’s second victory this season over the Lilywhites by the same score. A Ross Munro own goal on 23 minutes put the hosts ahead before Maurice Nugent’s third goal of the season on 71 minutes secured the three points.

The result leaves Galway United in fourth place after 17 games, and they have two games in hand on the three teams above them in the table.

Afterwards, Galway United centre-back Rob Slevin caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Mike also got the thoughts of Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to St. Patrick’s Athletic next Friday (31st May 2024). Kick-off at Richmond Park is 7.45pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.