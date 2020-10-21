Galway United 1-3 Drogheda – John Caulfield reaction

Drogheda kept their automatic promotion hopes alive last night as they came from a goal down to win 3-1 away to ten-man Galway United in the SSE Airtricity First Division and move within two-points of leaders Bray. For Galway, they now have to beat Bray away from home on Saturday to have any chance of being involved in the play-offs as they are five points outside the top five play-off positions with two games to go. After the game last night, Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to Mike Rafferty…
