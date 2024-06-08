Galway United 1-2 Wexford (Women’s Premier Division Report and Reaction with Phil Trill)

Galway United surrendered their lead in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (8th June 2024) as two goals in the final four minutes from Ceola Bergin and Aoibheann Clancy gave Wexford a surprise victory in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Jenna Slattery’s goal on 80 minutes looked to have secured the Tribeswomen’s seventh win this season but now they have fallen two points behind Shelbourne, even if Galway still hold a game in hand.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike caught up with Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is the top-of-the-table clash away to Shelbourne next Saturday (15th June). Kick-off at Tolka Park is 2pm.