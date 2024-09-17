Galway United 1-2 Shamrock Rovers – Reaction

Shamrock Rovers are up to third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table after an own goal from Garry Buckley six-minutes from time saw the Hoops come away from Galway United with a 2-1 win last night in Eamon Deacy Park. Rovers took the lead on 20 minutes through Mark McNulty, but the home side were level just 12 minutes later when Conor McCormack slotted home from the penalty spot. Just when a draw seemed the most likely outcome, Rovers snatched all three points as the unfortunate Buckley was nudged as he attempted to clear a through-ball and watched in horror as the ball looped past keeper Brendan Clarke for the match winner. The result drops United to 6th in the table on 42 points ahead of the visit of league leaders Shelbourne to Terryland on Friday night.

Galway United:Brendan Clarke; Killian Brouder, Garry Buckley, Greg Cunningham, Jeannot Esua (Colm Horgan 12), Patrick Hickey; Vincent Borden (David Hurley 72), Jimmy Keohane, Conor McCormack (Conor O’Keeffe 72); Edward McCarthy (Robert Slevin 90), Stephen Walsh. Subs not used:Jack Brady, Regan Donelon, Francely Lomboto, Karl O’Sullivan.

Shamrock Rovers:Léon-Maurice Pöhls; Seán Hoare (Trevor Clarke 76), Joshua Honohan (Lee Grace 81), Pico; Daniel Cleary, Neil Farrugia, Gary O’Neill (Darragh Burns 81), Dylan Watts; Jack Byrne, Marc McNulty (Daniel Mandroiu 65), Richard Towell (Johnny Kenny 65). Subs not used:Lee Steacy, Seán Kavanagh, Darragh Nugent, Markus Poom.

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan…

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins spoke to United goalscorer Conor McCormack afterwards…