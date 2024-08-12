Galway Bay FM

12 August 2024

Galway United 1-1 St. Patrick’s Athletic (Premier Division Commentary, Report and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United 1-1 St. Patrick’s Athletic (Premier Division Commentary, Report and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United missed out on going into the top four of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Sunday (11th August) after being held to a 1-1 draw by St. Patrick’s Athletic in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ed McCarthy struck a 53rd minute equaliser but there was another disallowed goal for the Tribesmen, who remains in sixth on 38 points, but two points behind Europe.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan chatted to Mike.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Shelbourne this Friday (16th August) in the 3rd round of the FAI Cup.  Kick-off at Tolka Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM.

