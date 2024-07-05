5 July 2024

Galway United 1-1 Bohemians – Reaction

Galway United drew 1-1 with Bohemians last night in the Airtricity League Premier Division at Eamon Deacy Park, but were disappointed to have a last-minute winner harshly ruled out for a foul. It was a disastrous start for the home side as in the fourth minute, Alan Reynolds’ side had the perfect start to proceedings when they took the lead from the penalty spot. Following a well-worked corner kick routine, Conor O’Keeffe fouled Danny Grant in the area and Dayle Rooney stepped up to send Brendan Clarke the wrong way from 12 yards out. Five minutes after the interval, United centre-half Robert Slevin was the quickest to react to a scramble in the box and brought the sides level when he got the last touch to turn the ball past the goal line. Two minutes from time, United thought they had won the game when a long throw into the Bohs box looked to be spilled over his own goal-line by goalkeeper Chorazka, but referee Eoghan O’Shea bizarrely awarded a free-out to cut short the home side’s celebrations. Next up for Galway is a home tie against Waterford next Friday night.

Galway United: Clarke; O’Keeffe (Burns 45), Slevin (Hurley 56), Brouder, Nugent; Walsh (Ogedi-Uzokwe 90), Hickey, Keohane, McCarthy (Lomboto 77), Buckley; Esua.

Bohemians: Chorążka; Kirk, Flores, Rooney, Akintunde; Grant (McDaid 84), Clarke (Tierney 65), McDonnell, Miller (Mills 69), Byrne; Carroll (Keita 84).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

After the game, Galway Bay FM commentator Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield…

Jonathan also spoke to Galway United’s new signing Jimmy Keohane, who was starting his first game since joining from Rochdale…

