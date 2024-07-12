Galway United 1-0 Waterford FC (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield and Bobby Burns)

Galway United consolidated their fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (12th July 2024) when a 23rd minute Patrick Hickey goal secured all three points against Waterford in Eamonn Deacy Park.

The result keeps the Tribesmen on 34 points, level with Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers, and just three points behind third placed Waterford with a game in hand.

Afterwards, Galway United new signing Bobby Burns chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Derek Rogers.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Slevin (Burns 80); Keohane, Nugent, McCormack (Hurley 45), Hickey, McCarthy (Uzokwe 80); Walsh (Lomboto 51, O’ Sullivan 88)

Galway United’s next game is at home against Longford Town in the FAI Cup on Friday, 19th July 2024. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

