19 April 2024

Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United beat leaders Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (19th April 2024).

Ed McCarthy’s goal on 24 minutes was enough to give the Tribesmen their first victory over Dublin opposition this season and move up to sixth in the table. just seven points off the lead and six points clear of the relegation positions.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty caught up with Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Sligo Rovers on Monday (22nd April).  Kick-off at the Showgrounds is 7.45pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

