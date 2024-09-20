Galway Bay FM

20 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan, Greg Cunningham and Jimmy Keohane)

Share story:
Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan, Greg Cunningham and Jimmy Keohane)

Galway United stunned leaders Shelbourne to move up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (20th September 2024).

Jimmy Keohane rattled the net after just two minutes and the Tribesmen had other chances to stretch their advantage but held on for the one goal victory.

The result puts Galway United on 45 points, one behind Shamrock Rovers in third, and eight behind Shelbourne, who remain in front onf 53 points.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty and assembled media.

Mike also caught up with Galway United defender Greg Cunningham.

Goalscorer Jimmy Keohane chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Drogheda United on Monday (23rd September 2024).  Kick-off at Weavers Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Munster vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Pete Wilkins)

The talking is over and the BKT United Rugby Championship makes its return this weekend.  Connacht are on the road for their opener away to Munster on Sa...

Munster V Connacht Preview with Cian Prendergast and Pete Wilkens

In a fixture where the home side won the last six matches, Saturday, 21st September sees Connacht face the daunting task of opening their 2024/25 BKT URC ...

Thursday's Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final Roundup

Thursday evening saw the first of the Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals be played. Tuam Stars and Kilannin both booked their s...

Connacht team v Munster named

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has named his matchday squad for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener away to Munster (k/o 5.30pm).  Cian P...