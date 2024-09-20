Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan, Greg Cunningham and Jimmy Keohane)

Galway United stunned leaders Shelbourne to move up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (20th September 2024).

Jimmy Keohane rattled the net after just two minutes and the Tribesmen had other chances to stretch their advantage but held on for the one goal victory.

The result puts Galway United on 45 points, one behind Shamrock Rovers in third, and eight behind Shelbourne, who remain in front onf 53 points.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty and assembled media.

Mike also caught up with Galway United defender Greg Cunningham.

Goalscorer Jimmy Keohane chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Drogheda United on Monday (23rd September 2024). Kick-off at Weavers Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM.

