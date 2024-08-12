Galway United 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (Women’s Premier Division Report and Reaction)

Just seven days out from their meeting in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final, Galway United won the dress rehearsal last Saturday (10th August 2024) by the odd goal in the SSE Airtricity League women’s Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Jenna Slattery’s second half penalty gave the Tribeswomen their first win in four games.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Galway captain Lynsey McKey.

Republic of Ireland international Julie-Ann Russell was next to chat to Jonathan.

Finally, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is the All-Island Cup Final next Saturday (17th August). Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.