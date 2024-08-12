Galway Bay FM

12 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (Women’s Premier Division Report and Reaction)

Share story:
Galway United 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (Women’s Premier Division Report and Reaction)

Just seven days out from their meeting in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final, Galway United won the dress rehearsal last Saturday (10th August 2024) by the odd goal in the SSE Airtricity League women’s Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Jenna Slattery’s second half penalty gave the Tribeswomen their first win in four games.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Galway captain Lynsey McKey.

Republic of Ireland international Julie-Ann Russell was next to chat to Jonathan.

Finally, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is the All-Island Cup Final next Saturday (17th August).  Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway United 1-1 St. Patrick's Athletic (Premier Division Commentary, Report and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United missed out on going into the top four of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Sunday (11th August) after being held to a 1-1 draw b...

Galway GAA Results

Note: The winning team is displayed first Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Sat, 10 Aug, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Cappataggle 0-16 Kilcon...

Galway Junior League Fixtures

Tuesday 13th August 2024 O35S JUNIOR PREMIER Cup: Mervue Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Mervue, 7:15pm semifinal, 3 refs if available; West Utd v Craughwell Un...

Leinster 38-19 Connacht (Women's Interprovincial Rugby Report & Reaction with Emer Dowd)

Connacht went down in Leinster in the opening round of the Vodafone Women’s interprovincial championship on Saturday (10th August) at Energia Park, ...