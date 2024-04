Galway United 0 Bohemians 2 – Post Match Reaction

It was not to be for Galway United on Monday Night in the Airtricity League Premier Division when they were beaten 2-0 by Bohemians at Eamon Deacy Park.

The defeat moves United to seventh in the table but they are only two points off second.

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.