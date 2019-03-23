Galway United 0-1 Drogheda – report and reaction

Mark Doyle’s first half strike for Drogheda United’s earned the three points for the visitors at Eamonn Deacy Park last night.

The only goal of the game came on the 25 minute mark, as Mark Doyle advanced around the outside of Christopher Horgan and beat Andreas Werner at his near post. Drogheda almost pulled the same trick ten minutes later on the counter-attack when Mark Doyle took the ball past Walsh and got a shot away, but Werner was able to gather it. Alan Murphy introduced Ivan Gamarra and Dara Costelloe at the break and United started the second half a little brighter but it was Drogheda that had a big chance to extend their lead when Stephen Meaney had his low shot had to be pushed away from goal by Werner. In the dying moments, the home side has their best chance to draw level. Jeff McGowan rolled the ball across goal, with Dara Costelloe sliding in to meet it at the back post, going agonisingly close to getting a touch.

United now travel to face Cabinteely next week in Stradbrook on Friday night, as Alan Murphy’s charges look to achieve a third successive away win.

After the game Galway United manager Alan Murphy gave his thoughts to Mike Rafferty…

Galway United: Werner; Horgan (McGowan 75), Murphy, Walsh, Ludden; Nugent, Collins (Gamarra 46); Kelly (Costelloe 46), Barry, Melody; Faherty

Drogheda United: Skinner; Brown, Kane, Hughes, Farragher, Gallagher, Brennan (Clarke 56), Doyle, Meaney (Lyons 70), Kavanagh (Heeney 79), McNally

Referee: Ray Matthews

Attendance: 803

