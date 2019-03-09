Galway United 0-1 Bray Wanderers – report and reaction

United drew a blank for the first time this season as a Dean O’Halloran strike twenty minutes from time was the difference between the sides when league leaders Bray Wanderers ran out 1-0 winners at Eamonn Deacy Park last night.

Wanderers goal came shortly after the halfway point of the second half when Richie Purdy played a short ball to McGlade who let fly from just shy of 25 yards, drawing a save from Werner. McGlade delivered the resulting corner and Dean O’Halloran touched it in at the back post to put the visitors ahead. United tried to get back into the game and created pressure at times, but opportunities were at a premium. Ten minutes from time, Barry chipped in behind the defence for Kelly, but he shot wide with Cantwell in close attention.

After the game Mike Rafferty got the thoughts of United manager Alan Murphy…

United will look to get back to winning ways against Longford Town next weekend at City Calling Stadium on Saturday night. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

Galway United: Werner; Horgan (Gamarra 79), Murphy, Walsh, Hannon; Higgins, Nugent; Kelly (Waweru 87), Barry, Doherty (Melody 62); Faherty

Bray Wanderers: Sava; Barnett, Cantwell, Heaney, Keegan, O’Halloran, Doyle, McGlade, Daly (McCann 87), Nolan, Purdy

Attendance: 1,216

Photos and match details courtesy of Vinny O’Connor