Galway United 0-0 Sligo Rovers – Reaction

Galway United have moved up to fifth in the Airtricity League Premier Division following a 0-0 draw with Sligo Rovers last night at the Showgrounds. Galway United looked the better side in the second half and had the ball in the net – only for it to be disallowed following an accidental collision between Sligo keeper Ed McGinty and defender JR Wilson. After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan…

Jonathan also got the views of Sligo Rovers manager and former Galway United player John Russell…