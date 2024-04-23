Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United 0-0 Sligo Rovers – Reaction

Share story:
Galway United 0-0 Sligo Rovers – Reaction

Galway United have moved up to fifth in the Airtricity League Premier Division following a 0-0 draw with Sligo Rovers last night at the Showgrounds. Galway United looked the better side in the second half and had the ball in the net – only for it to be disallowed following an accidental collision between Sligo keeper Ed McGinty and defender JR Wilson. After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan…

Jonathan also got the views of Sligo Rovers manager and former Galway United player John Russell…

Share story:

LIVE STREAM: Airtricity League Premier Division - Sligo Rovers v Galway United

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division – Sligo Rovers v Galway United. The action kicks off at 7.45 pm at Show...

Galway Wheelchair Basketball team end season on a high with awards at IWA Wheelchair Basketball Junior Final Blitz

Galway based wheelchair basketball team, Galway Speeders have ended their season on a high as their players scoop top awards at the IWA Wheelchair Bask...

Hurling legend Joe Canning joins Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty to launch Bord Gáis Energy’s ‘That’s Hurling Energy’

Bord Gáis Energy, one of Ireland’s leading energy supply and services providers has today (Monday, 22nd April 2024) launched ‘That’s Hurling Energy...

The Full-Time Whistle with John Mulligan

This week on ‘The Full-Time Whistle’ with Galway Bay FM’s  John Mulligan: (Sunday, 21st April 2024) Galway senior footballers scrap thr...