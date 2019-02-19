Galway Underage Teams Learn Of SFAI Cup Quarter Final Opponents

The details of the FAI Youth Interleague Quarter Finals have been announced by the FAI. The Galway League have been drawn away to the winners of the Wexford League and the North Dublin League with the game scheduled for the weekend of the 3rd of March. Mervue also know their opponents in the Quarter Final of the FAI Youth Cup. They have been drawn away to Larkview on the weekend of March 10th.

The draws for the Quarter Finals of the Skechers SFAI Cup was announced last night and sees all Galway sides drawn away from home. In the Under 12 Cup, Mervue United have been drawn away to Southend or Tallaght. In The U14 Cup, If Maree/Oranmore overcome Douglas Hall, they have an away draw against Ringmahon Rangers. Finally, in the Under 16 Cup, Mervue United will be away to Midleton FC while Salthill Devon will be away to Villa FC. All games will be played the weekend of the 9th and 10th of March.

Maree/Oranmore’s FAI Under 17 Cup Quarter Final with St Kevins Boys will be played on March 3rd in Oranmore at 2pm.