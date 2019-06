Under 20s manager Padraic Joyce has got off to a winning start as his side recorded a win in the first round of the John Kerins Cup this afternoon.

Galway led after controlling the early exchanges to reach half time on a scoreline of 10 points to 6.

The second half saw them charge ahead with a goal from Padraic Costello to finish Galway 1-18 Kildare 0-10.