Galway Under 20 Team Named To Face Mayo

The Galway U20 team to face Mayo in the Connacht Championship tomorrow has been named.

The team features one survivor from the team who beat Mayo in the Connacht Final last year with Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney the only player left from last July’s win. Four of the starting fifteen played for Galway in the All-Ireland Minor Final last year in Jonathan McGrath, james McLaughlin, Nathan Granger and Tomo Culhane.

The Galway team is…

1 Conor Flaherty

2 Jonathan McGrath

3 Seán Fitzgerald

4 Jack Glynn

5 Cian Monahan

6 Tony Gill

7 Cathal Sweeney

8 Conor Raftery

9 James McLaughlin

10 Alan Greene

11 Matthew Tierney

12 Paul Kelly

13 Nathan Grainger

14 Tomo Culhane

15 Matthew Cooley