Galway Under 20 Team Named To Face Mayo

The Galway U20 team to face Mayo in the Connacht Championship tomorrow has been named.
The team features one survivor from the team who beat Mayo in the Connacht Final last year with Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney the only player left from last July’s win. Four of the starting fifteen played for Galway in the All-Ireland Minor Final last year in Jonathan McGrath, james McLaughlin, Nathan Granger and Tomo Culhane.
The Galway team is…
1 Conor Flaherty
2 Jonathan McGrath
3 Seán Fitzgerald
4 Jack Glynn
5 Cian Monahan
6 Tony Gill
7 Cathal Sweeney
8 Conor Raftery
9 James McLaughlin
10 Alan Greene
11 Matthew Tierney
12 Paul Kelly
13 Nathan Grainger
14 Tomo Culhane
15 Matthew Cooley