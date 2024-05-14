Galway Under 20 Hurling team named for Leinster semi-final with Dublin

The Galway Under 20 hurling team to play Dublin in the Leinster semi-final has been announced. There are 4 changes to the team that beat the same opposition in their last group game almost five weeks ago. Into the team come Cullen Killeen, Darragh Neary, Conor Dolphin and John Cosgrove in place of Dylan Dunne and the injured trio of Darren Shaughnessy, Michéal Power and Aaron Niland.

Sean Murphy is selected at full back with team captain Tiarnán Leen relocated to the half-back line. Oisin Lohan and Matthew Tarpey are in the middle of the field with Cullen Killeen and Paddy MacCarthaigh selected at centre forward and full forward respectively.

When these two sides clashed in their group game, Galway beat Dublin by 4-14 to 0-10 on a day when Aaron Niland accounted for 2-9 of his side’s scores. As group winners, Galway progressed to the semi-final stage while Dublin have had subsequent victories over Westmeath and Wexford respectively.

The Galway team in full is:

1. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2. Conor Lawless (Athenry)

3. Sean Murphy (Clarinbridge)

4. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge)

5. Tiarnán Leen (Craughwell)

6. Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

7. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore)

8. Oisin Lohan (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

9. Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore)

10. Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen)

11. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea)

12. Darragh Neary (Castlegar)

13. Conor Dolphin (Mullagh)

14. Paddy MacCarthaigh (Sarsfields)

15. John Cosgrove (Sarsfields)

16. Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Dylan Dunne (Clarinbridge)

18. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore)

19. Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara)

20. Ben O’Donovan (Gort)

21. Michael Burke (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

22. Vince Morgan (Loughrea)

23. Colm Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

24. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry)

25. Anthony Keady (Oranmore/Maree)

26. Daniel Comar (Kilnadeema-Leitrim)

Extended Panel Members: Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge), Darragh Donohue (Sarsfields), Thomas Blake (Oranmore/Maree), Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea), Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge), Michéal Power (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry), Nathan Gill (Gort), Conor Gilligan (Craughwell), Shane Murray (Kilconieron), Gearoid King (Castlegar), Dylan Quirke (Athenry)