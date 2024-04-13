Galway Under 20 Hurlers Qualify For Leinster Hurling Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Hurlers are through to the Lsinetsr Semi-Final following a comfortable 4-14 to 0-10 win over Dublin on Saturday afternoon in Tullamore.

They join Kilkenny in the Semi-Finals that will be played on May 15th with Wexford and Offaly into the Quarter-Finals on May 8th.

Laois and Dublin will play in the Preliminary Quarter Finals on April 27th.

Here is the commentary of the game from Niall Canavan, Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell.

The Full Time Report from Niall Canavan.

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway’s Oisin Lohan.

Niall also spoke to Galway manager Fergal Healy.

Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell looked at the major talking points.